AM NewsBrief: Jan. 6, 2025

Congress Certifies Presidential Election Amid Reflection on Jan. 6

Today, Congress is certifying the outcome of the presidential election.

Four years ago, outrage over this same process led to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which included several Oklahomans.

Of the more than 1,500 people charged with crimes related to their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, 13 were Oklahomans.

Of those, nine have been given sentences ranging from two months of probation and a $3,000 fine to nine months of incarceration followed by 36 months of supervised release.

Their collective crimes include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, attempted destruction of government property, acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, and civil disorder.

Ryan Walters Accuses Schools of 'Terrorist Training,' Calls for 'Patriot' Curriculum

Oklahoma’s top education official says the state’s public schools are on the verge of teaching children to be terrorists.

State Superintendent Ryan Walter Walters blames teacher’s unions for what he calls anti-American hate being taught in classrooms across Oklahoma and the nation.

Having previously called them terrorist organizations for spreading ideals of diversity, equity and inclusion … Walters’ has moved his allegations of terror to students.

"This is a real uncomfortable truth, but listen, we cannot allow our schools to be terrorist training camps, we cannot allow our schools to teach our kids to hate this country," Walters said in a video on social media. "That’s why we are getting back to the basics here in Oklahoma, to make sure that our kids love this country, understand American values."

And have a white, Christian-centered world-view that conflates the Bible with the U.S. Constitution as an American founding document.

"We want patriots," Walters said.

The minute-long video comes shortly after a New Year ’s Day attack in New Orleans.

Sac and Fox Nation Partners with OTA Amid Tribal Tag Disputes

The Sac and Fox Nation have added their name to the list of tribes working with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority amidst recent battles over tribal tags.

The agreement between the Sac and Fox Nation and the OTA is a unique one. The tribe will turn over driver information for billing purposes, and in exchange, the OTA will pay $500 a month back to the tribe to cover administrative costs.

Additionally, backlogged toll fees incurred by Sac and Fox drivers will be the sole responsibility of the individuals and not the tribe.

The agreement comes after Gov. Kevin Stitt and multiple tribes clashed over tag compact renewals as the new PlatePay system struggled to collect tolls from tribal drivers.

Sac and Fox Principal Chief Randle Carter says he hopes the tribe can be a positive example of how to work together to mutually resolve issues.

Otoe-Missouria Tribe Launches Transit Program

A tribal nation in northern Oklahoma is launching a new transportation program.

The Otoe-Missouria Transit Program is years in the making. After receiving federal funding in 2019, progress stalled because of COVID-19. However, the need for safe and reliable public transportation remained significant.

“A lot of people that do walk on the highways and around here trying to get to our little convenience store," said Sophie Whitehorn, the Director of the transit program and a tribal member.

“It's pretty heartbreaking when you see them, and you can't offer them any type of assistance.”

The tribe is starting with one van that takes cash, and services are limited to a 25-mile radius around the community. But, Whitehorn hopes this service will continue to expand.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

