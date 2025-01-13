AM NewsBrief: Jan. 13, 2025

DOJ: Tulsa Law Enforcement 'Participated in Murder' During Race Massacre

The U.S. Department of Justice has a new report following a fresh investigation of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The report released Friday says Tulsa police deputized hundreds of white residents for the massacre and detained Black residents in makeshift camps. The investigation finds evidence white law enforcement officers committed murders and arsons. By the end of the Massacre, the mob had killed up to 300 people and leveled 1,000 homes.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke put the event in perspective on a social media video.

"The Tulsa Race Massacre stands out as a civil rights crime unique in its magnitude, barbarity, racist hostility and its utter annihilation of a thriving Black community," Clarke said.

The report concludes that had modern civil rights laws been in effect at the time, "federal prosecutors could have pursued hate crime charges against the massacre’s perpetrators, including both public officials and private citizens."

However, all the identified perpetrators are dead. The DOJ says the study of the incident should continue to ensure its horrors are fully understood.

Oklahoma Lawmaker Scott Fetgatter Named House Leader of Tribal Affairs

A state legislator has been tasked with improving relations and communications with Oklahoma tribes.

Republican Rep. Scott Fetgatter of Okmulgee has been named House Leader of Tribal and External Affairs. Fetgatter himself is a citizen of the Choctaw Nation. While he believes the tribes and the legislature have a good relationship, he says his new role is a recognition it is not always true of other parts of state and local government.

“I think a lot of times it just has to do with not understanding the roles of tribes and more importantly the treaties that were signed," Fetgatter said.

Gov. Stitt has had very public disagreements with some tribes during his time in office.

Fetgatter believes respectfully working together the state and tribes can accomplish good things for Oklahomans. He wants his office to be a clearing house for bringing the state, tribes, local and national governments together to solve problems.

This story was produced by Sam Moore with News Gurus.

Oklahoma County Jail CEO Resigns Following Scathing Health Report

The CEO of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, is stepping down. Brandi Garner's resignation comes after the county jail received a scathing report about its conditions.

The Oklahoma County jail repeatedly fails its health inspections and the latest was no different.

A report from the State Department of Health’s visit in December revealed the jail is violating numerous safety requirements.

Inspectors found problems with staffing, unsanitary conditions and missing documents.

Right after the findings were released, Garner announced her plan to leave.

In her resignation letter, she says the decision was not a reaction to “recent challenges.”

As her couple-year stint as CEO comes to an end, the jail’s future and the well-being of the people inside it remain uncertain.

El Reno City Council Approves Annexation

El Reno City leaders voted to annex land along its eastern boundary despite concerns from residents and landowners. The city voted to add the sections of land in a pair of recent special meetings.

The El Reno City Council voted to annex the areas on Jan. 2 and 7.

During the public comment period, many residents brought questions and concerns about the annexation, how the city would extend municipal services to the area or how the city went about adding the land.

Business owner James Hillis told the city council he bought his property because it was unincorporated.

“Why did you go ahead and decide the council vote instead of the people? That’s one question. Give us the opportunity to vote," Hills said.

Canadian County is the fastest-growing county in Oklahoma and is one of the fastest in the U.S.

El Reno Mayor Steve Jensen says Oklahoma City and Yukon have been pressing westward and will not stop until they reach El Reno’s or Union City’s boundaries.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

