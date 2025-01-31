AM NewsBrief: Jan. 31, 2025

Oklahoma Ranks Near The Bottom For Math, Reading Scores

The National Assessment of Educational Progress tests fourth and eighth graders in reading and math every two years, and results of 2024’s test were released this week. Oklahoma remains near the bottom nationally.

Oklahoma ranked 47 in fourth grade reading and 48th in eighth grade reading.

For math, fourth graders ranked 44th and eighth graders ranked 45th.

The state’s performance has seen little improvement since the last test in 2022. Only a fifth of Oklahoma eighth graders tested proficient in reading, compared to the 29% national average.

NAEP scores are distinctly different from the state’s report card system, which showed during the 2023-24 school year, 43% of Oklahoma students were proficient in reading and about a third were proficient in math.

Nationwide, states still haven’t recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

OKC Advocate Criticizes AG Drummond's Appeal in Birth Certificate Gender Case

An Oklahoma City advocate for Transgender people is critical of the Attorney General's appeal of a birth certificate gender lawsuit.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling last year against the state's ban on people changing the gender on their birth certificate. Freedom Oklahoma Executive Director Nicole McAfee thinks it may be related to Drummond's political ambitions.

“The announcement certainly felt political, it coming so soon after AG Drummond's announcement that he's running for governor.”

McAfee is afraid politicizing Trans people will hurt their ability to get official documents they may need.

This story was produced by Sam Moore with News Gurus.

Norman Mayoral Candidates Meet For Debate at Gaylord College

Ahead of Norman’s mayoral election on Feb. 11, the three candidates met for a debate at Gaylord College on Thursday evening.

Incumbent Mayor Larry Heikilla, current Ward 7 city council member Stephen Tyler Holman, and attorney Riley Mullinix participated in a mayoral debate on Thursday evening, which was moderated by NonDoc Editor-in-Chief Tres Savage and News9 reporter Haley Weger.

The candidates answered questions about how they would address affordable housing and homelessness, the ongoing mold issue at the central public library, and the Rock Creek Entertainment District.

All three voiced support for a commuter rail line connecting Norman to the OKC metro area and said they would each continue the effort to stop the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s construction in Norman, which has been largely unpopular with residents.

At the end of the debate, each candidate made their case for why they should be mayor.

"What I’m about is being a unifier, being a connector. At the end of the day, I’m here to try and help come up with creative, win-win solutions for all in Norman," said Mullinix.

"I was elected here two and a half years ago to make change. A lot of that brings contention. We have to get into a mode that we are always being fiscally responsible. We have to have enough money in the bank to pay everybody. And it’s your money, and we want to use it correctly," said Heikilla.

"Norman is my hometown. I love Norman. I’ve dedicated almost a third of my lifetime to being a public servant to this community for $100 a month. When the opportunity came up to run for city council, I did. The first time I ran, I lost by 21 votes in a runoff. Two years later, I ran again and won by 28 votes. Every single vote matters, no matter what," said Holman.

In the case of a runoff election, the candidates also agreed to participate in an additional debate.

Integris Health Baptist Medical Center Becomes Level II Trauma Center

Integris Health Baptist Medical Center is now designated as a level II trauma center, giving emergency responders an additional option when caring for Oklahomans.

The center in Oklahoma City transitioned from a level III facility to level II. To achieve this designation, the hospital had to expand its trauma care services and guarantee trauma surgeons would be available on-site at all times.

Now, Integris Health Baptist Medical Center will offer continuous availability to services like neurosurgery, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, neonatal care and obstetrics.

Dr. Amanda Celii, the medical director of the new trauma center, says the designation will help strengthen the hospital’s ability to deliver immediate and critical care. She says this will improve access to lifesaving services for severely injured patients.

