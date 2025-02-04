AM NewsBrief: Feb. 4, 2025

Oklahoma Gov. Stitt Hopes To Cut Taxes, Promises To Slash State Workforce

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s focus on cutting Oklahoma’s state income taxes remains steadfast heading into his seventh legislative session. The appetite for his agenda could get more traction this year over years past.

“A half and a path" is Stitt’s newest slogan summarizes his plan for cutting the state’s income tax.

"A half point cut to the individual and business income tax and a path to zero income tax," Stitt said during his State of the State Address Monday.

Republican lawmakers want this. They’ve filed hundreds of measures this session hoping to capitalize on more government efficiency inspired by the Trump administration.

Along that line of Trumpism, Stitt also says he’s launched DOGE-OK, an effort to increase the efficiency of state agencies and reduce the number of people they employ.

The governor says he’s committed to having fewer people on Oklahoma’s payroll than when he took office in 2019.

Education

At Monday’s State of the State address, Gov. Kevin Stitt touted school choice initiatives like open transfer and the Parental Choice Tax Credit. This year he’s calling for an end to virtual days and a cell phone ban in schools.

Stitt says parents across the state have reached out about concerns over virtual school days. Kristen Thompson’s Senate Bill 758 would require schools to only use virtual days for inclement weather, unavailability of staff due to illness or building maintenance problems.

The State Department of Education would determine if a virtual day complied with the law, and if not, the schools would have to add an extra day to the end of the year. Last year, a similar bill passed through the Senate but stalled in the House.

Stitt also wants to make schools cellphone free.

"Kids learn better when they aren’t distracted by cell phones or social media," Stitt said.

Ally Seifried’s Senate Bill 139 would require school districts to come up with their own policies to ban student phones on campus, “bell-to-bell.”

House Democrats React

Oklahoma House Democrats say they have the answers to problems Gov. Kevin Stitt pointed out in his State of the State.

House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson criticized Stitt for focusing on businesses rather than Oklahomans.

"You can’t make Oklahoma a business-friendly state when you don’t make it a people-friendly state," Munson said. "People need access to living wages, they need access to healthcare, they need access to childcare that is affordable and of high quality. That’s how you build an economy."

She points to specific policy measures like providing childcare for childcare providers, expanding tax credits for low-income Oklahomans and free school lunches for students.

Munson did applaud the governor’s comments on lowering court fees.

Tribal Nations Largely Left Out

Unlike years past, Gov. Stitt’s State of the State address noticeably didn’t make much mention of tribal nations.

Tribal leaders in attendance had mixed responses.

Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner says he wished Stitt’s speech highlighted the tribes’ collaborative efforts with the state.

“I feel like he talked about four principles, and one of those was to protect the Oklahoma way," Warner said. "Well without collaboration, and without talking about tribal values, and different things like that, I think you're missing a key ingredient."

Second Chief of the Muscogee Nation Del Beaver says he’ll believe in Stitt’s efforts to improve the states when he sees them.

“It’s a good speech, but hey, it's like everything else proof is in the pudding," said Beaver.

Tribes hope the more than 30 freshman lawmakers this session will work with them to better the state.

