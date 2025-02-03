Oklahoma Gov. Stitt hopes to cut taxes, promises to slash state workforce

“A half and a path.”

Stitt’s new slogan summarizes his plan for cutting the state’s income tax.

“A half-point cut to the individual and business income tax and a path to zero income tax,” Stitt explained during his State of the State speech.

Republican lawmakers want this. They’ve filed hundreds of measures this session to the end of cutting the state income tax, hoping to capitalize on more government efficiency inspired by the Trump administration.

Along that line of Trumpism, Stitt says he’s launched DOGE-OK, an effort to increase the efficiency of the state’s agencies and reduce the number of people they employ.

“Today, I’m launching DOGE-OK to keep the focus on flat budgets and limited government,” Stitt said. Those flat budgets will require agencies to do more with less, especially as prices continue to increase, partly due to Trump’s tariff policies against Canada, China and other economic partners worldwide.

“For years, I’ve instructed my cabinet secretaries and agency directors to shrink employee count and cut unnecessary contracts,” Stitt said. “I am committed to having fewer state employees at the end of my term than when I took office in 2019.”

Stitt said that the DOGE-OK idea is something he’s committed to since the last time he visited President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

At the federal level, DOGE is a pseudo-government agency run by tech billionaire Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, advising Trump to reduce wasteful spending.

In Oklahoma, the division fits within the pre-existing Office of Enterprise and Management Services. It creates the unpaid position of Chief DOGE Advisor, who has broad authority to access and scrutinize agency budgets and expenditures and reports directly to Stitt.

The DOGE advisor is expected to submit a report to the governor with recommendations for fiscal reforms for the state and all its agencies by March 31.

Both Senate Pro Temp Lonnie Paxton and House Speaker Kyle Hilbert said they’re in support of increasing efficiency and reducing frivolous spending — but have stopped short of pushing any particular tax cut proposal until they see the budget report from the Board of Equalization.

In November, Paxton said he was excited for something like Trump’s DOGE in Oklahoma. Stitt’s new OMES division makes it a reality. A month later, Hilbert launched a DOGE-inspired portal, soliciting Oklahomans’ experiences and stories pertaining to slow and inefficient government.

"As lawmakers, we want the assistance of Oklahomans who have first-hand experience with duplicative and wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars," Hilbert said, explaining responses will be considered in the budgeting process.

