AM NewsBrief: Feb. 6, 2025

Oklahoma Senator Pulls School-Based Medical Services Bill Following Backlash

After backlash from educators and parents, a controversial bill regarding disability services in schools is being pulled.

Senate Bill 1017 by Elgin Republican Dusty Deevers would have disallowed medical services like speech therapy from students’ Individualized Education Programs, which are federally backed documents that prescribe goals and methods of attainment for students with disabilities.

It also would have pulled Medicaid coverage of certain kinds of therapies, as well as things like eye exams.

Opponents say the bill conflicted with several federal laws and would have forced some parents to pay out-of-pocket for needed services.

Deevers issued a news release Wednesday announcing he was canning the bill and regrets the turmoil it created.

He says the intent was to prevent Oklahoma schools from providing reproductive and gender-affirming care. He still wants an audit of school-based Medicaid funds.

Legislation to Ban Student Cell Phone Use Moves Forward

A ban on students' cell phone use during the school day passed its first legislative step.

The State House Common Education Committee approved House Bill 1276 Wednesday.

The bill would require school boards to adopt policies prohibiting cell phone use on campus... before the start of the next school year.

Smartwatches, tablets and other personal electronic devices would be included.

The proposal must get approval from the House Education Oversight Committee before it can be heard on the House floor.

Oklahoma House Committee Advances Bill for Surprise Prison Inspections

A House committee has passed a bill to allow lawmakers to do surprise prison inspections.

Long time Corrections Department critic Republican Representative Justin Humphrey of Lane believes legislators can't get a real picture of prison conditions when the Department knows they are coming.

"You get the golden tour. It's not the real tour. You don't get to see reality," Humphrey said.

When the bill next goes to an oversight committee, Humphrey promised to amend it to instead of giving lawmakers surprise access, it would move the prisons Inspector General from the Corrections Department, to the Board of Corrections, to be more independent.

This story was produced by Sam Moore with The Freelancer.

OSU President Resigns; University Names Acting President

Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum announced her resignation, and the university has named an acting president.

OSU’s Board of Regents says it accepted her resignation, which took effect Monday. Dr. Shrum has not made a statement on the announcement.

OSU provost and senior vice president Jeanette Mendez will serve as acting president until an interim president is named.

Shrum became the university’s first female president in 2021 and made history as the first female president to lead a public research institution in the state.

Early Voting Begins in Oklahoma for City, County, and School Elections

Early voting begins today for Oklahomans in 49 counties.

Four seats on the city council of Oklahoma City are up for vote this election.

Although two incumbents run unopposed, the other wards will draw a competition. The race for Ward 7 will see four names on the ballot as incumbent Nikki Nice vacated her position for a seat on the state Senate.

The Democratic primary for the open position on the Oklahoma County Commission has drawn three contestants. A point of focus for all has been the county jail, which has routinely failed inspections.

No Republican candidate filed for the office. The winner of the Democratic primary will face independent candidate Jed Green in April.

In addition, mayoral races in Edmond, Norman and Ponca City will bring local changes, and school districts across the state are putting up bonds.

Early voting locations vary by county. Polls will be open Thursday and Friday. Election day is Tuesday, Feb. 11.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

