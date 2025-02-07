AM NewsBrief: Feb. 7, 2025

Oklahoma Legislative Leaders Hesitant to Cut Income Tax

Oklahoma legislative leaders expressed skepticism Thursday over Gov. Kevin Stitt’s proposed income tax cut.

Stitt wants to reduce the 4.75% rate by .5% and eventually eliminate it, but some lawmakers worry about the financial impact.

Non-profit news outlet Oklahoma Voice reports Senate President Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton said the cut could cost up to $600 million, far more than Stitt’s estimate of $202 million.

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert also stressed the need for a responsible budget.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson also opposed the cut, citing past tax increases needed to stabilize state coffers.

Gov. Stitt Declares 2025 ‘Year of Energy Abundance’ in Oklahoma

Gov. Kevin Stitt says it’s the year of energy abundance in Oklahoma.

Stitt pointed to the large footprint of oil and gas companies in the state and its natural gas production in his State of the State address earlier this week.

He says the state’s "business-friendly policies" are reasons for the industry’s presence. He supports deregulation of the industry and removing "politically motivated barriers."

"I want to make 2025 the year of the energy abundance agenda and continue to unleash Oklahoma's energy potential," Stitt said.

Stitt’s office says the initiative focuses on cutting red tape, expanding innovation and protecting industries, particularly oil and gas.

But it remains unclear exactly what changes could be made.

Oklahoma City Moves Closer to Hosting Canoe Slalom for 2028 Olympics

Ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics, Oklahoma City is in the running to host the canoe slalom events. The city may now be one step closer to being approved as a host venue.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt welcomed members of the International Canoe Federation to the city’s Riversport Rapids facility.

The $45 million whitewater and kayaking facility is located on the banks of the Oklahoma River. It opened in 2016 as part of OKC’s MAPS 3.

OKC is also in the running to be the 2028 Summer Olympics host venue for softball. Those decisions are up to the Los Angeles City Council. ICF President Thomas Konietzko said he expects OKC will be approved.

The International Olympic Committee’s sustainability strategy includes using existing venues instead of building new ones for the Olympic Games.

OKC Zoo Offers Grants for Monarch Butterfly Gardens in Schools

The Oklahoma City Zoo wants to work with schools to increase monarch butterfly habitat.

The zoo and its partners are offering grants to Oklahoma City metro area schools to create monarch gardens.

The gardens will include host plants like milkweed and nectar plants to provide a food source.

Applications are due by April 18.

Migrating monarchs go through Oklahoma in the spring and fall each year.

