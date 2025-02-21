AM NewsBrief: Feb. 21, 2025

Oklahoma Lawmakers Advance Bills to Tighten Voting Rules and Procedures

A series of bills that would alter voting procedures have advanced in Oklahoma’s legislative process.

Since the start of the legislative session, the House Elections and Ethics Committee has passed multiple bills onto oversight committees.

Two of those bills were filed by Molly Jenkins, a Republican representative from Coyle.

House Bill 1515 would require voters casting their ballots through the mail to state why they could not vote in person.

House Bill 1010 charges state parties for selecting a presidential candidate other than the state’s primary election winner. The measure appears targeted at a scenario similar to the one in which Kamala Harris secured the Democratic nomination in 2024.

Other bills would reduce the number of election dates in Oklahoma, bar student IDs from being used when voting and require notaries to turn in a record of the number of absentee ballots they have notarized.

Bill to Restore Ten Commandments Monument at Capitol Fails

An Oklahoma Senate panel rejected a bill that aimed to restore a Ten Commandments monument at the Capitol.

Oklahoma Voice reports the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 3-5 Wednesday against advancing Senate Bill 380 by Sen. David Bullard.

Opponents argued the measure was unconstitutional and ignored voters' past rejection of a similar proposal.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ordered the monument’s removal in 2015, and voters rejected a related state question in 2016.

State Leaders Honor Former Gov. David Boren’s Decades-Long Dedication to Serving Oklahoma

Former Oklahoma governor and U.S. senator David Boren died Thursday at 83, surrounded by family.

Tributes poured in from state officials, honoring his decades of public service and leadership in education.

Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered flags at half-staff in his memory.

A lifelong Democrat, Boren served from 1966 until his retirement as University of Oklahoma president in 2018.

Boren will be buried near his parents in Seminole in a private graveside event next week.

Oklahoma Program Offers Reimbursements for Planting Wildlife-Friendly Gardens

A new program reimburses those who plant wildlife-friendly species in Oklahoma.

Milkweed, coneflower, thistle, goldenrod – all plants that thrive in Oklahoma and can feed its visiting critters. Those who grow these species and other native plants in their yards can get reimbursed later this year.

The new Wildlife Habitat Grant Program will award more than $500 per 100 square feet to residents of Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland Counties.

The project area must address specific needs of wildlife like butterflies or birds. Planting should be done between March and June.

The program is run by the Oklahoma Association of Conservation District's Yard by Yard program and Okies for Monarchs. Applications are due in March.

________________

