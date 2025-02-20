A program in Oklahoma will pay residents to grow native plants

Oklahomans with green thumbs can get reimbursed for $525 worth of native plants per 100 square feet in their gardens. The Wildlife Habitat Grant Program, introduced this year, aims to address the specific needs of insects and birds who live or pass through Oklahoma.

Development and warming temperatures from climate change are leading to the loss of pollinator species like monarch butterflies, scientists say . Planting residential and urban gardens to provide habitat is one way to pitch in for the wildlife.

Colorful species like the purple cornflower, milkweed and goldenrod are among the recommended plants to grow between the spring and fall, according to nonprofit Okies for Monarchs. Pesticides, insecticides and fungicides are not allowed in the growing process.

Participants are also required to apply to the Yard by Yard or Grounds by Grounds programs, run by the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts.

In December, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed protections for monarch butterflies as the population has dwindled due to habitat loss, climate change and the use of insecticides. At the time, one conservationist in Oklahoma said the state’s position is crucial to the pollinator’s survival.

“Oklahoma being centrally located right in the midst of the migratory path, makes it a critical place for the monarchs to stop and raise their young, as well as get food and continue their migration,” said Katie Hawk, executive director of nonprofit Oklahoma Monarch Society, which runs Okies For Monarchs.

Applications for the grant are due March 31.

