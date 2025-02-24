AM NewsBrief: Feb. 24, 2025

Lawmaker Sues Gov. Stitt Over Executive Order Ending Remote Work for State Employees

Democratic State Representative Andy Fugate is suing Gov. Kevin Stitt over his executive order ending remote work for state employees. Fugate says the order is an overstep from the governor.

Stitt issued the order in December, requiring all state employees to return to office by the first of February.

The order came after nearly five years of opportunities for remote work.

Fugate, who represents Del City and parts of Southeast OKC, says the order isn’t within Stitt’s purview, and only the legislature has authority over state agency workers.

"This lawsuit is not about whether it's more productive to have butts in seats. It's about the Office of the Governor overstepping its authority," said Fugate. "It's about protecting the constitutional separation of powers for future generations."

Fugate filed a lawsuit Friday on behalf of the State of Oklahoma. Stitt called the move “insane” and also “big government democrat behavior.”

Judge Rules Petition Insufficient To Turn Rock Creek Entertainment District To Public Vote

Plans for the development of $1 billion entertainment district in north Norman got a boost Friday.

OU Daily reports a Cleveland County judge ruled the arguments to put the plan to a public vote were insufficient, striking the vote from the ballot.

Back in September, the Norman City Council narrowly voted to approve the Rock Creek Entertainment District, which includes a new arena for OU’s indoor sports programs, like basketball and gymnastics.

Opponents say the city shouldn’t be on the hook for the cost of the project, and today’s decision that allows it to proceed without a public vote is expected to be appealed.

Could Oklahoma Schools Start Offering Free Three-Year-Old Pre-K?

Oklahoma law allows schools to offer pre-kindergarten for four-year-olds. But a new measure would allow schools to extend grade offerings to three-year-olds.

House Bill 2395 by Mustang Republican Brian Hill would amend existing law to allow schools to offer half-day or full-day pre-kindergarten for three-year-olds.

Hill says in his district, Mustang Public Schools houses a three-year-old program, but it’s only open to high-needs families. He says this policy would allow programs like that to expand to everyone.

"When we’re talking about childcare deserts and when we’re talking about educational outcomes, I believe this is an important part of the discussion," Hill said.

Concern was raised about whether the measure would take clients away from daycares, which subsidize more expensive care for newborns and babies with toddler enrollment.

The bill passed the House Appropriations and Budget Education Subcommittee and now heads to the Appropriations committee.

New Support Group in Norman to Help Families of Those Struggling with Addiction

A support group for community members with family and friends struggling with addiction is coming to Norman.

Meetings will be hosted at The Virtue Center and be available to the public at no cost.

The support group will meet every Thursday evening for eight weeks starting on March 6.

Anyone over 18 who loves someone struggling with addiction or mental health challenges is welcome to attend.

Group facilitator Bayli Robertson says she hopes participants find community and learn new strategies and skills.

“I think a lot of times, caregivers don't realize how much they are not receiving support. And so I'm really excited to offer that in this group, and then also to focus a little bit more on their own self care," Robertson said.

Robertson says the group sessions will explore familial support, motivation, boundaries and more.

