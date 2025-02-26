AM NewsBrief: Feb. 26, 2025

Oklahoma Law Enforcement Agencies to Implement Federal Immigration Policies Under ICE Agreements

Top-down, all-around federal immigration enforcement at the state level is rolling out across Oklahoma.

Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton is in charge of implementing President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda across Oklahoma.

Following three state law enforcement agencies entering agreements with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, allowing them to act as street-level immigration officers, Tipton called a press conference to explain how it will work.

"Under ICE authority and supervision, those troopers and agents will be able to carry out a variety of initiating deportation proceedings. And there's such a wide variety, you know, the people that were were targeting, said Tipton.

The agreement includes training and some supplies from federal authorities, but local taxpayers will pay the cost of implementation by agencies.

What remains to be seen is which and how many local law enforcement jurisdictions will enter similar agreements with ICE.

Three jurisdictions, Tulsa, Okmulgee and Canadian Counties, currently have existing agreements.

Health Inspection Reveals Poor Conditions, Violations at Cleveland County Jail

A new health inspection report from the State Health Department on the Cleveland County Jail reveals several standards not met.

An unannounced health inspection shows the Cleveland County Jail failed to conduct required checks and provide habitable living conditions for inmates.

The report noted the jail didn’t document and perform hourly checks on inmates and failed to report a serious injury of an inmate earlier this year to the health department.

Another area of concern for inspectors was the cleanliness of the jail, finding buildup of dirt, trash and mold in the showers and living areas.

The report also documents poor living conditions of inmates, stating inmates would go two to three weeks without a change of clothes, rarely receive personal hygiene items or cleaning supplies.

Included in the inspection was the note of five inmates having to sleep on the floor in one block of the jail because they had no bed.

Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller To Run For State Superintendent

Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller is joining the 2026 race for the next State Superintendent. He announced his candidacy Tuesday.

Miller is a Marine, a former teacher and principal, and has served as Bixby’s superintendent for seven years.

He’s running as a Republican but said in a ‘rap’ during a public education rally at the State Capitol he wants to get politics out of education.

"I’m running for state superintendent. Let’s change this land. It’s time to bring leadership back home where it’s right. For students first, end the chaos, reunite," Miller said.

Current Superintendent Ryan Walters is a defendant in a defamation lawsuit from Miller.

Asked if he was running against Walters, who has yet to announce if he will seek reelection, Miller says he’s not running against anyone – he’s running for Oklahoma’s students.

New Rt. 66 Map Unveiled

State leaders unveiled a new state map for travelers that highlights Route 66.

The map has a retro design and features 20 unique stops along and near the route from Elk City to Miami.

Drivers can use the map to find roadside motels, quirky attractions and diners that have popped up along the highway since its inception.

Route 66, or the Mother Road, turns 100 next year.

A year long series of events, promotions and concerts are planned throughout the country to mark the milestone.

Officials say Oklahoma has more than 400 drivable miles of Route 66—the longest stretch of highway of any state.

