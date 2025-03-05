AM NewsBrief: March 5, 2025

Tribal Leaders Step In As BIA Layoffs, Closures Impact Oklahoma Communities

Following numerous Bureau of Indian Affairs layoffs and closures across Oklahoma, tribal leaders are taking matters into their own hands to mitigate the impact. KOSU/OPMX Indigenous Affairs reporter Katie Hallum has more.

BIA offices in Pawhuska, Watonga, Seminole and Pawnee were among the multiple facilities listed for closure under DOGE’s ‘Wall of Receipts,’ leaving tribal officials scrambling for answers.

Seminole Nation Chief Lewis Johnson says his tribe is currently working to relocate services amidst the confusion.

"They’re cutting (these agencies) down because of funding, money or figures, and they're not really taking into consideration that they serve a purpose within Indian Country," Johnson said.

Seminole citizens utilize the Wewoka Agency for important services. Johnson says DOGE’s cuts neglect those who live in rural areas that rely on these services the most.

EF-1 Tornado Cause Damage in South Central Oklahoma

Severe storm and tornado damage were reported in south central Oklahoma early Tuesday morning.

News reports show damage to structures, homes and an elementary school.

Thousands of electric customers were left without power Tuesday morning, with the bulk of outages reported in Pontotoc County, with almost 7,000 outages.

The City of Ada warned residents of downed power lines, gas leaks and tree debris.

Republican Congressman Tom Cole says via social media he is monitoring the situation and will help ensure necessary assistance will be made available.

The National Weather Service officially confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Ada.

Officials from the City of Ada are reporting 24 families are displaced and one jury was sustained. Another tornado in rural Pontotoc County south east of the city has been reported to service.

Senate Approves Settlement to Improve Mental Health Services for Jail Inmates

A settlement agreement to improve mental health services for people awaiting trial in Oklahoma county jails won Senate approval.

After many months of consideration, the settlement, in the form of House Concurrent Resolution 1004, will finally go to the Secretary of State to be filed.

The settlement is a response to a major lawsuit against the state.

Plaintiffs argue hundreds of people are left in jails across Oklahoma for inordinate amounts of time while waiting for court-ordered treatment.

Under the resolution, the state will be responsible for making that court-ordered treatment more accessible and timely.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the settlement is a major victory for Oklahoma.

Legislators say it will help the state avoid large legal fees.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

