AM NewsBrief: March 10, 2025

Oklahoma Scientists, Advocates Rally For Science Funding and Federal Workers

Lawmakers and allies of federal workers gathered at the State Capitol Friday in support of federal funding for health and environment research.

Over 100 people stood near the capitol steps with signs that read “Science saves lives,” “Save NIH funding” and more.

State Democratic lawmakers Michelle McCane, Jacob Rosecrants, Andy Fugate and Jared Deck spoke to the crowd.

One participant, Rob Ramer, came from Tulsa to rally for his seven-year-old granddaughter, who recently was diagnosed with a rare and incurable mitochondrial disease.

“Her only real hope is science, because you know, we’ve just found out about the disease, we can find out at least, um, how to, um, take care of it, or possibly a cure, but, you know, that's why we're here today. Specifically because of her," Ramer siad.

The Stand Up For Science rally was one of hundreds nationwide in support of federal workers and science funding.

StateImpact’s Chloe Bennett-Steele contributed to this report

Protesters Gather Outside Norman’s National Weather Center for Nationwide Stand Up for Science Rally

People gathered outside Norman’s National Weather Center as part of the nationwide Stand Up for Science walkouts and rallies Friday.

The protest outside the weather center was in response to the Trump Administration's crackdown on federal funding and the termination of federal employees.

Natalie Machado is an environmental sustainability student at OU who also works for the Oklahoma Mesonet. She says the cuts affect people’s livelihoods and have an environmental, social and economic impact.

When the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the first set of cuts, Machado says there was a strange mood in the center.

“It was like the air had almost gotten thicker with how much pain and loss from those that had been fired, and for the student that all of the sudden, their future were suddenly in major jeopardy and they weren’t sure if they were going to be able to make the impact on the world that they were able to," Machado said.

Stand Up for Science organizers say the nationwide walkout is the beginning and list policy goals that include reinstating fired employees and ending censorship in science.

Cole Secures Future of 3 Oklahoma Federal Buildings Amid DOGE Cuts

Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole has confirmed at least three leases for federal buildings in Oklahoma won't be terminated as part of the DOGE cost-saving efforts.

Cole says The National Weather Center in Norman, the Social Security Administration Office in Lawton, and the Indian Health Services Office in Oklahoma City will remain operational.

He says he advocated for these facilities because they provide vital and valuable services to Oklahomans.

More than a dozen federal facilities across the state were on a DOGE list for closure.

Oklahoma Lawmakers Gear Up for Intensive Floor Debates as Nearly 900 Bills Move Forward

With key committee deadlines behind Oklahoma’s legislature, state lawmakers are gearing up for the first round of extensive floor debates. Nearly 900 measures are moving forward between the two chambers.

Oklahoma Lawmakers started with more than 3,000 bills to consider when the legislative session began last month now that number is down to 899.

The deadline for bills to be approved through their committees and slated for floor discussion in their chamber of origin was Thursday of last week.

Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton says Monday marks the start of some “very, very long days” ahead.

"We've noticed a lot of senators have a lot of questions to be asked and a lot of robust debate. And some of these bills are taking a while to do. And that's just fine. That's what we're here for. And so we'll have those discussions on the floor," Paxton said.

From immigration to taxation, education and healthcare—only 60 of the measures headed to the floor starting this week were drafted by Democrats.

