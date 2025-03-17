AM NewsBrief: March 17, 2025

Gov. Stitt Visits Mannford After 130+ Fires Ravage Oklahoma, Over 200 Homes Destroyed

The morning after more than 130 fires burned across Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt spoke to people in the hard-hit town of Mannford in northeastern Oklahoma.

Stitt says around 300 structures were destroyed in Friday’s fires, and more than 200 of those were people’s homes.

"We don't have any reports of any fatalities from homes, but the damage is unbelievable. I think there was one fatality from an accident in a vehicle driving into smoke," Stitt said.

That happened near Chandler. Accidents, smoke and downed power lines caused closures on major roadways Friday afternoon.

In all, officials estimate around 170,000 acres burned across the state, although damage assessments are still ongoing.

The fires were fueled by high winds and extremely dry conditions.

Dangerous fire weather is expected to kick up again Monday and Tuesday.

Gov. Stitt's Home Among Hundreds Destroyed in Oklahoma Wildfire Outbreak

Hundreds of homes were destroyed from Friday's wildfire outbreak including one belonging to Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Many Oklahomans returned to pick up the pieces of their homes after a firestorm swept the state.

Among them was Gov. Stitt, at his ranch house in central Oklahoma.

In a social media video, he walked where his house once stood. Stitt says he will be rebuilding with the rest of the state.

“And you never think it’s going to happen to your place and these wildfires just come out of nowhere, and can really take over," Stitt said.

More than a dozen fires continued to burn into the weekend.

National Weather Center Staff Unaffected by NOAA Layoffs Amid Court Ruling

Reports say a second round of mass layoffs at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have spared workers in Norman so far.

Reports say employees at the National Weather Center were not included in nationwide mass firings expected last week. NOAA reportedly received notice that an additional 1,000 roles were to be cut.

NOAA – which includes the National Weather Service – is the nation’s authority on climate and weather data, providing near-constant forecasting updates.

It’s unclear whether there will be another reduction in force across the agency.

Two federal judges on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to reinstate thousands of workers across agencies, stating the mass layoffs are illegal. One includes fired probationary employees with the Department of Commerce, which houses NOAA.

Tulsa Mayor Designates June 1 as 'Tulsa Race Massacre Observance Day'

It’s been more than a century since one of the darkest days in Oklahoma’s history — the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Tulsa’s mayor issued an executive order over the weekend designating every June 1 as Tulsa Race Massacre Observance Day.

The holiday formally recognizes the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre — the lives lost, its lasting impact, and promotes public awareness and education.

Mayor Monroe Nichols took to social media to make the announcement.

"Thirty seven city blocks burned to the ground...as many as 300 dead. This is the Tulsa Race Massacre, which still we feel the impact of today," Nichols said.

Nichols goes on to say “this day of observance will be, not just a remembrance of what happened, but about the bright future ahead” for Tulsa.

