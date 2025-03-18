AM NewsBrief: March 18, 2025

Fire Danger Persists Across Oklahoma as Red Flag Warnings Continue

Fire danger continues across Oklahoma Tuesday.

Windy weather is expected throughout the day and most of the state is under a Red Flag Warning.

According to the latest Drought Monitor, most of the state is abnormally dry, while roughly a third of Oklahoma is experiencing moderate drought conditions. That means a lot of dried-out vegetation that can fuel a fast-moving fire.

NASA’s fire tracking tool showed 20 named fires still burning across Oklahoma Monday afternoon, along with dozens of hot spots that could break into more serious blazes.

The news comes as people across the state pick up the pieces from damaging fires that broke out beginning Friday.

The latest numbers show four people died, 200 were injured and at least 170,000 acres were scorched.

At least 400 homes were destroyed in the blaze.

Federal and state officials are continuing efforts to assess and survey the damage.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters Settles Ethics Case Over Trump Campaign Posts

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission and State Superintendent Ryan Walters have reached a settlement following an investigation into Walters using his official social media account to campaign for President Donald Trump.

The settlement acknowledges there was no evidence to show that Walters knowingly intended to violate ethics rules when he posted repeatedly advocating for the election of Trump and the defeat of former Vice President Kamala Harris.

It calls for Walters to remove “Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction” and his official photo from his personal X account — which he has already done — and remove an abbreviation for superintendent from his account handle. It also requires Walters to pay $5,000 in penalties and attorney’s fees to the commission.

Walters and the State Department of Education must also participate in training on ethics rules concerning social media posts.

Oklahoma Reports 2 More Probable Measles Cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting two additional probable measles cases in the state. The agency has identified possible exposure sites in Owasso and Claremore.

The Department reported the state’s first two probable measles cases early last week. All four cases occurred among unvaccinated individuals and were associated with the Texas and New Mexico outbreak, which has so far infected nearly 300 people.

There were six potential exposure sites for the newly reported cases, including a Kohl's, Aldi, Walmart Supercenter, Sam's Club and Sprouts Farmers Market in Owasso on Feb. 27, and a Lowe's Home Improvement on March 2 in Claremore.

The agency says in a press release if someone visited these locations during the dates and timeframes identified and they’re unvaccinated, unsure of their vaccine or immune status, or have concerns, they are encouraged to fill out a form on the department’s social media.

Bird Flu Detected in Oklahoma Backyard Flocks, 170 Birds Culled

Deadly bird flu has been detected in two backyard flocks in western and central Oklahoma. About 170 birds were culled.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was found in backyard flocks in Woodward and Grady Counties.

The flocks were mixed-species: made up of chickens, ducks, guineas and one had peafowl.

State Veterinarian Rod Hall says there were about 120 birds in the Woodward County flock and about 50 birds in Grady County.

Usually, the bird flu wanes later in the year after most wild waterfowl have migrated, but Hall says it has not slowed down.

“I expect we'll continue to see cases right on through until it really gets hot this summer," Hall said.

Hall says these backyard flocks were close to a body of water where wild birds also gather. The department is urging people to take biosecurity measures and protect their birds.

