Walters to pay $5,000 in Ethics Commission settlement over Trump-supporting social media posts

The Commission found 10 of Walters’ social media posts advocating for the election of Trump and defeat of former Vice President Kamala Harris violated Oklahoma Ethics Rules.

However, the settlement acknowledges there was no evidence to show that Walters knowingly intended to violate the rules.

It calls for Walters to remove “Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction” and his official photo from his personal X account — which he has already done — and remove “Supt” from his account handle. It also requires Walters to pay $5,000 in penalties and attorney’s fees to the commission.

Walters and the State Department of Education must also participate in training on ethics rules concerning social media posts within 90 days of the agreement.

A spokesperson for Walters said the superintendent “has always committed to following all guidelines and transparency in his political operations.”

This is not the only recent ethics probe into Walters. Last week, the Ethics Commission also voted to prosecute Walters for alleged campaign finance violations.