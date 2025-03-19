AM NewsBrief: March 19, 2025

Uncertainty Surrounds National Weather Center’s Future Amid Federal Budget Cuts

Speculation around the National Weather Center’s future is expanding with national headlines and lawmakers pointing to the building’s possible closure. But, there isn’t evidence the entire center is at risk.

Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency is directing sweeping cuts to federal agencies including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which houses the National Weather Service.

Some national outlets and lawmakers have speculated the shuttering of the entire weather center – located on OU’s campus – and its storm prediction center.

In early March, U.S. Rep. Tom Cole released a statement saying he convinced DOGE to keep the weather center open. But only one NOAA building in Norman matches a potential lease termination and it’s at the Radar Operations Center at the Max Westheimer Airport.

Cole’s office has not yet clarified what he meant and the lease matching the radar center is still listed on DOGE’s website.

Cleveland County Approves Turnpike Frontage Roads

Another local government took action related to the turnpike expansion project in the Norman area.

The Cleveland County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Monday requiring free frontage roads and access points if the east-west connector gets built.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court approved the multi-billion dollar ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike program in 2023.

Opponents are concerned about the use of eminent domain, potential pollution of sensitive water resources, and local government control.

Dozens of people attended Monday’s meeting and many voiced frustration.

Lawmaker Seeks AG Opinion on Ryan Walters’ Endorsement of Conservative Teachers Union

An Oklahoma representative is asking Attorney General Gentner Drummond for an opinion on State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ endorsement of a conservative teachers union. The lawmaker also wants an investigation into financial ties.

Oklahoma City Democrat Ellen Pogemiller wants Drummond to opine on whether Walters violated state law by issuing three press releases last week touting the Teacher Freedom Alliance, a teachers’ union recently launched by the conservative think tank Freedom Foundation.

Walters bills TFA as an alternative to traditional teachers’ associations — groups he has equated to “terrorist organizations.”

Pogemiller alleges Walters violated an Ethics Rule that prohibits state officials from using their office to endorse a service or enterprise. Walters says in a statement the request is “grasping at straws.”

Stitt Moves to Block Tulsa-Tribal Traffic Ticket Settlement, Opposing Mayor’s Approach

Gov. Kevin Stitt is stepping in to support the City of Tulsa's legal fight with the Muscogee Nation. The governor's latest action to intervene in tribal affairs is against the current mayor’s will.

Muscogee Nation is suing Tulsa for the right to issue traffic tickets – and therefore collect revenue – from tribal citizen motorists within city limits on the Muscogee reservation.

The suit began before Tulsa’s new mayor Monroe Nichols took office, but he said in December he was searching for a way to settle it. Talks are ongoing, but the governor’s intervention could complicate them.

Stitt’s filing argues a settlement would be a political convenience for Tulsa and the tribe. He says it would set a bad precedent by taking away core powers from the state’s police officers and handing them to tribal nations.

The governor asks for the suit – and therefore the negotiation process – to end.

