AM NewsBrief: March 27, 2025

Ryan Walters Calls for Block Grant Approach to Federal Education Funds

State Superintendent Ryan Walters wants the recently imperiled U.S. Department of Education to shift to a different funding mechanism for certain federal funds for Oklahoma students.

In a memo to the department Tuesday, Walters calls for changing the allocation method for Every Student Succeeds Act funds to consolidated block grants.

Also known as ESSA, the federal grants are designed to improve learning outcomes and equitable access to education.

Consolidated block grants are a type of federal funding where the grants are combined into a lump sum allocated to states, which decide how to divide them.

Walters claims the current distribution process imposes “significant administrative burdens” on the state department and districts. He says a block grant approach would simplify management, reduce reporting requirements and allow for more targeted allocations.

The news release for the announcement included comments of support from the state House Speaker, Senate Pro Tem and chairs of the Senate Education and House Education Oversight Committees.

Oklahoma House Advances Bill to Lower Insulin Costs for Uninsured Residents

Oklahoma lawmakers in the House are aiming to lower the cost of Insulin for uninsured Oklahomans with diabetes. One bill that passed the chamber this week partners the state with federally funded nonprofits.

Specifically, those that can guarantee prices of no more than $33 for one vial of insulin or $55 per pack of five pre-filled pens.

House Bill 1380 by Valliant Republican Eddy Dempsey creates the Insulin Access and Affordability Program at the state Department of Health.

Per the legislation, the goal is to increase marketplace competition for Insulin sellers by reducing the drug’s cost and addressing shortages for it – and other generic prescription drugs in Oklahoma.

How? By partnering with nonprofit care providers and groups focused on easy access to vital medications like Insulin, and are funded with money from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The bill passed the House Monday with a 77-13 bipartisan vote. It can now be heard in the Senate.

Wind Damage Forces Polling Location Change in Oilton Ahead of April 1 Elections

Recent wind damage and fire weather will affect some Oklahoma voters heading to the polls next week.

Seventy-one counties across the state will hold elections on April 1. But strong wind gusts in Oilton have caused ceiling damage at a polling location. The city’s community room is no longer safe for voters. Instead, those looking to cast their ballots can head to Hope Freewill Baptist Church on A Street, one block from City Hall.

The Oklahoma State Election Board reports no other polling locations have changed due to the recent fires.

To find your polling location and view a full list of elections, head to the state election board website and check the voter portal

Former Oklahoma Congressman Wes Watkins Dies at 86

Former Oklahoma Congressman Wes Watkins died Wednesday at the age of 86.

Watkins served in the U.S. House as the representative from Oklahoma’s 3rd district for a total of 20 years — 14 as a Democrat from 1977 until 1991, replacing House Speaker Carl Albert in the seat after his retirement.

Then Watkins ran unsuccessfully for Oklahoma governor twice, before returning to Congress as a Republican for three more terms.

Republican State House Speaker Kyle Hilbert expressed his condolences in a statement, saying Oklahoma is better for his contributions.

House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson says Watkins cared deeply about creating access to education for Oklahomans and opportunities for our universities.

