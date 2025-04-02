AM NewsBrief: April 2, 2025

Stitt Pushes for State-Funded Religious Schools Ahead of Supreme Court Case

Oral arguments over the constitutionality of Oklahoma’s – and the nation’s – first state-funded religious charter school are scheduled for later this month. And as Lionel Ramos reports, Governor Kevin Stitt is trying to get ahead of the conversation with an executive order this week, doubling down on his vision of religious freedom in the state …

Stitt uses three recent Supreme Court decisions as the basis for his position that states can’t exclude any person, nonprofit, church, school or business from public programs and benefits solely because they are religious.

The hope is to "ensure faith-based organizations can fully participate in public life without discrimination or penalty."

Specifically, the newly created St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, which Stitt wants Oklahoma to pay for.

Stitt has ordered every state agency to purge any policies that may limit the embedding of religion within government, and to file a report of the work to his office within 30 days of his order.

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond says beware of the slippery slope. Unless Stitt is prepared to discriminate against non-Christian faiths, Drummond says, he’s setting Oklahoma up to fund schools teaching religions of all kinds—Islam, Scientology and even Satanism.

Oral arguments for the St. Isidore v. Gentner Drummond case are scheduled for April 30 in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Robotic Mowers Introduced at the Capitol to Cut Costs, Boost Efficiency

The Oklahoma State Capitol grounds have robotic lawn mowers that aim to cut costs and improve efficiency.

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services has purchased seven self-driving mowers for $24,000 to maintain roughly an acre of grass.

OMES says previously, mowing contracts could cost up to $600,000 per year.

Officials say the robotic mowers will reduce spending, limit herbicide use and include safety features.

If successful, the program may expand to other state properties.

Bed Bug Infestation Reported in OU Dorm

A University of Oklahoma dorm is being impacted by a bed bug infestation.

Original reporting from KFOR reports some students living in David L. Boren Hall have been dealing with bed bugs.

A statement from university officials says they are addressing an isolated issue impacting less than ten rooms on a single wing of the hall and providing pest-control treatment and inspections.

A mother of an impacted student says she first learned of the dorm infestation during winter break but her daughter is now being impacted months later.

Officials were scheduled to hold a meeting on the incident but cancelled and notified students that a followup treatment is planned for later this week.

The mother learned earlier this week the university has plans in place to move impacted students to temporary housing.

Joy Harjo Releases Illustrated Book on Grief, Collaboration with Artist Dana Tiger

The first U.S. Native American Poet Laureate, Joy Harjo, releases a new book about grief with artwork from artist Dana Tiger.

Joy Harjo’s latest book encompasses one poem, “Washing My Mother’s Body,” from her 2019 book An American Sunrise.

“So, I proposed it to my agent and said I'd like to do a book, an illustrated book for people who are grieving… and so that's why I called it 'Washing My Mother's Body: A Ceremony For Grief,' because I think every poem in it is essentially, kind of, a ceremony," Harjo said.

The book also guides readers on a visual journey through the illustrations of Muscogee artist Dana Tiger.

“She did a large painting. Then what they did was cut out of the image and then made the illustrations or pieces of the painting, which is very unique. That's not usually how it's done, " Harjo said.

Harjo says, like with all of her work, this one is about inspiring healing and justice.

The book “Washing My Mother’s Body” is now in stories.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

