AM NewsBrief: April 10, 2025

Oklahoma’s Mental Health Gains at Risk as Federal Funding Faces Uncertainty

Oklahoma receives hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government to improve mental health resources in the state. What would be at stake if funds disappear?

In the last five years, Oklahoma has received nearly $750 million from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA

A report from Healthy Minds tracked where those dollars are being spent.

It found children, rural communities and Native American nations have the most to lose if funding decreases or goes away.

Healthy Minds Executive Director Zack Stoycoff says changes to the federal agency could threaten vulnerable populations.

“SAMHSA’s work is pretty much the only single source of really well vetted and trusted information about how you perform behavioral health services," said Stoycoff.

The agency’s future is uncertain as the Trump administration consolidates federal health service providers.

Tribal Opposition Halts Bill Granting Turnpike Authority Access to Law Enforcement Data

After tribal leaders raised concerns about Senate Bill 675, it has unanimously died in committee Wednesday.

The bill would have allowed the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to access a confidential law enforcement network called OLETS.

As Representative Danny Williams pointed out, it would’ve bypassed tribal consent.

“Wouldn’t we be better off to allow a government-to-government solution, where we have agreement as opposed to trying to force them to do things our way?", said Williams

The seven members present at the House Public Safety Committee all voted no on the bill, ensuring the tribes have a say in whether their citizens' data will be shared from OLETS to the OTA.

Stitt Orders Review of State’s Shift to Contract Workers

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an Executive Order on Wednesday that requires all state agencies to identify all full time employees whose roles have been converted to independent contractor positions in the last year.

The reports must identify the number of full time positions and vacancies as of December of last year compared to the number today. Additionally, the reports must include a financial analysis of whether the use of contract workers has resulted in net savings or loss of taxpayer dollars.

In a press release, Stitt said the order is to ensure fiscal responsibility and transparency and that “Oklahomans want smaller government, not government that hides behind gimmicks.”

In a separate press release, Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert commended Stitt for the order and said he heard directly from the head of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse that the agency is paying contract nurses more than double what they could pay internally-hired nurses.

The reports are due to the Director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services on Tuesday, April 15.

Travertine Nature Center Reduces Operating Hours

The Travertine Nature Center at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area will reduce its hours.

Starting April 22, the center will close Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Previously, the facility was open seven days a week.

Outdoor areas and park roads will remain open 24 hours.

The recreational area is run by the National Park Service, which has faced staffing cuts under the Trump administration.

It's unknown whether the cuts are the reason behind the change in the nature center's operating hours.

