AM NewsBrief: April 17, 2025

Lawmakers Seek More Control Over State Agency Rules Amid Education Department Controversy

Lawmakers are aiming to bolster their influence over proposed state agency administrative rules. The efforts come amidst public uproar about the education department’s most recent slate of proposed rule changes.

Senate Bill 995 by Adair Republican Sen. Michael Bergstrom would automatically reject any proposed administrative rules by state agencies if lawmakers don’t act on them.

As it stands, inaction by the legislature and/or the governor means an automatic approval, regardless of what the new rules might be.

The issue has come up since the Oklahoma State Board of Education under State Superintendent Ryan Walters proposed a handful of new administrative rules in January, including but not limited to counting unauthorized immigrant students and their parents in public schools across the state.

The proposed rules spurred protests. And Gov. Kevin Stitt pushed back on the idea the next day.

The legislature is up to approve or reject the rules but hasn’t acted on them for months.

SB 995 passed the House Administrative Rules Committee Wednesday and awaits a floor hearing in the coming weeks.

Measles Vaccinations Rise 25% in Oklahoma Amid Regional Outbreaks

More Oklahomans are getting vaccinated against measles since cases started popping up here and in nearby states.

State data shows the number of MMR vaccines used to prevent the disease is up 25% in the first three months of 2025, compared to the same period the year prior.

Oklahoma Voice reports doctors say there is a rising interest in people checking their vaccine status and updating their vaccinations if they’re outdated.

But, the Health Department does not necessarily directly link the increase in vaccines to the rise in cases.

The measles vaccine is 97% effective.

So far, a dozen cases have been confirmed or considered probable in Oklahoma.

McGirt Faces New Federal Charges, Trial Set for June

The man behind the landmark McGirt v. Oklahoma case is set to appear before a jury in federal court this summer.

Late last year, Jimcy McGirt was sentenced to five years for failing to register as a sex offender after he was discovered to be residing near a playground. He spent six months behind bars and was supposed to spend the rest on supervised release.

Now he faces four federal charges for that same arrest, including failure to notify law enforcement that he was residing with a minor and failure to disclose social media accounts.

In the earlier case in tribal court, he pleaded ‘no-contest.’

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma says this time McGirt is arguing he’s not guilty.

McGirt will be represented by court-ordered counsel and his attorney from tribal court, Richard O’Carroll, who has offered to join as a pro bono co-counsel.

McGirt is being held in the Okmulgee County Jail. His trial is set for early June.

OKC, Norman Considered as Team Base Camps for 2026 World Cup

Oklahoma City and Norman are in the running to host international soccer teams for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

OKC's professional soccer training facility and the University of Oklahoma's athletic complexes were approved as potential sites for Team Base Camps.

The cities are among more than 60 locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico under consideration.

A decision is expected to come in December.

The World Cup takes place in June and July of 2026. With 48 teams, it will be the largest international tournament in soccer history.

