AM NewsBrief: April 22, 2025

Tariffs on Imports Could Squeeze Oklahoma Agriculture, Experts Warn

A blanket 10% tariff has been slapped on nearly all imports and a 145% tariff on certain imports from China. An expert says these moves likely will have an effect on Oklahoma agriculture.

With tariffs in effect, economists say there’s a lot of uncertainty and markets do not like that.

Oklahoma's top commodities are cattle and wheat. Derrell Peel is an OSU extension livestock marketing specialist.

“So the net impact on the cattle industry, it's more than likely negative because our exports are going to be impacted by tariffs, the imports will probably be impacted by tariffs, but that's actually a negative impact on the U.S. beef industry. So, it's negative, but exactly how negative, I can't tell you at this point," said Peel.

For wheat, farmers raise varieties for different purposes, going to various places– that means there could be differential impacts depending on how the crop is used.

In recent years, wheat farmers have faced pressure due to lower prices. They could face a double tariff squeeze because people import components of fertilizer or machinery.

Oklahoma Geological Survey Seeks Landowners to Help Double Earthquake Sensor Network

The Oklahoma Geological Survey is working to double their data network.

The Oklahoma Geological Survey is hoping to install multiple seismic stations to expand their network but are in need of landowners’ permission to place them on their property.

Seismic sensors used by OGS are already in place underground across the state and collecting data.

The data from the sensors are able to pinpoint earthquakes and their aftershocks.

OGS told Oklahoma’s News 4 they need to upgrade the old sensors to new and improved models that are raised above the ground and can withstand flooding and wildfires.

But OGS needs volunteers willing to allow the stations to be installed on their property.

Federal Funding Cut Jeopardizes Indigenous Boarding School Records

A national organization focused on seeking justice for Indigenous boarding school survivors is losing nearly $300,000 in federal funding. The loss of this money is being felt in Oklahoma.

The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, known as “NABS,” has received more than half a million dollars from the National Endowment for the Humanities over the past two years.

But recently, Ben Barnes, Chief of the Shawnee Tribe and President of NABS says NEH pulled nearly $283,000 of funding from NABS "overnight."

Barnes says without this funding, the preservation of more than 100,000 pages of records is in jeopardy.

“History is not just a collection of good stories. There's also terrible stories, and if those terrible stories are shocking, then that's for the better, because that way we'll never repeat that history," said Barnes.

Barnes says the loss of funding significantly impacts tribal nations in Oklahoma. The state had the most Indian boarding schools in the country.

Thunder Back in Action Against Grizzlies

The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in action tonight in the second game of their opening Playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Thunder won the first game of the series on Sunday afternoon by 51 points, the fifth-biggest margin of victory in NBA postseason history.

But as center Isaiah Hartenstein says, the big win doesn’t have the Thunder looking to coast through the series.

“We don’t turn it off. I think we go day by day, and that’s what you need in the playoffs. When you win a game, you’re the best thing ever, when you lose a game, you’re the worst thing ever. So I think we’re just always even keeled, no matter win or loss.”

Game 2 against the Grizzlies tips off at the Paycom Center at 6:30 tonight, and airs on TNT.

