AM NewsBrief: April 23, 2025

Walters: No Place for DEI in Oklahoma Schools, Federal Mandates Will Be Enforced

State Superintendent Ryan Walters says diversity, equity and inclusion have no place in Oklahoma public schools. Walters says federal DEI mandates will be strictly enforced.

A statement from Walters Tuesday reinforces his commitment to stop what he calls discriminatory practices under the guise of DEI.

Walters says beginning April 25, the State Department of Education will start withholding federal education funds from districts who fail to sign the federally mandated Title VI assurance, which he says ensures no student is denied educational opportunity based on race and prevents schools from using DEI frameworks to favor one group over another.

Walters signed that assurance earlier this month on behalf of the state, and shared that signing ceremony on social media. He says "under the leadership of President Donald Trump… Oklahoma is proud to stand firm in our commitment to merit-based education and the values that have made America exceptional."

Bill Increasing Requirements to Close Businesses During a Pandemic Heads to Governor's Desk

A Senate bill is headed to Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk. The measure would keep Oklahoma businesses open during a pandemic.

Senate Bill 672 would let Oklahoma businesses stay open during a pandemic if scientific evidence documents the particular business isn’t contributing to the spread of the illness.

The bill states that only the Governor of Oklahoma can order a business to close and economic stability will not contribute to whether a business is essential or nonessential.

SB 672 passed the house earlier this week and is now advancing to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk.

Legislatures say they are confident Gov. Stitt will sign the bill into law.

Stitt says the bill looks good on the surface but he’ll review it when it lands on his desk.

Richard Glossip Moved to Oklahoma County Jail as New Trial Decision Looms

An Oklahoma man who spent decades on death row is now in the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Richard Glossip was transferred to the jail early Tuesday morning.

He is awaiting to see if he will be tried again for a 1997 murder.

The U.S. Supreme Court threw out Glossip's conviction and death sentence in February ruling he did not receive a fair trial.

Cleveland County Jail Chief Resigns

The chief of the Cleveland County Detention Center has resigned.

John Bishop submitted his resignation to the sheriff Monday following an incident that left a detention officer with injuries.

The sheriff’s office says an inmate who was out of her cell for recreational time attacked the officer.

The inmate is now facing additional charges of aggravated assault and battery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Thunder Lead Series 2–0 as Playoff Action Heads to Memphis

The Oklahoma City Thunder are up two games to none in their best-of-seven game playoff series, following a 118 to 99 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night.

Despite winning Game 1 by 51 points, forward Jalen Williams said the Thunder expected a fight.

“We knew that we were going to get a better look. That’s a really good team - they’ve had a helluva season. We’re coming in with that mindset that we’re going to play a hungrier version of them, and we’re going to keep that same mentality for Game 3," said Williams.

The series now shifts to Memphis, with Game 3 Thursday evening and Game 4 on Saturday.

