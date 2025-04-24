AM NewsBrief: April 24, 2025

Senate Budget Committee Fast-Tracks Dozens of Spending Bills Ahead of Legislative Deadline

Lawmakers in the Senate Appropriations and Budget Committee sped through the approval of dozens of bills this week.

It’s the most progress toward a working state budget for the next fiscal year in weeks.

A new revolving fund to increase support for rural hospitals, up to $5 million in tax credits for donors to ‘pregnancy resource centers and incentives to ‘Bring Sitcoms Home from Hollywood.’

Those are just a handful of the nearly 50 proposals approved by the Senate Budget & Appropriations Committee, all with their own price tags ranging from the tens of thousands to the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Also among them was House Bill 1200 by Republicans Cody Maynard in the House and Dave Rader in the Senate…a proposal to set the state income tax rate at 4.7% for a majority of Oklahomans.

The price tag for that bill is around $305 million by Fiscal Year 2028.

This is the last week before the second and final round of floor discussions. The legislature is supposed to adjourn at the end of May.

Safe Baby Program Expanding in Oklahoma City

The Safe Haven Baby program in Oklahoma City is expanding.

Two more fire stations now have the Safe Haven Baby Boxes available for parents who are unable or unwilling to care for their newborns.

Fire Station 12 is on North Martin Luther King Avenue and Fire Station 28 is on South Anderson Road.

City officials say the state's first Baby Box was opened at Fire Station 21 on Southwest 29th two years ago.

The program provides a secure and anonymous option.

It operates under Oklahoma’s Safe Haven law, which allows parents to legally surrender infants up to 30 days old without fear of prosecution, provided the child is unharmed.

Gov. Stitt Names New Member to University of Oklahoma’s Governing Board

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents has a new member.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced his appointment of Rainey Williams to the board Wednesday.

Williams is president of Marco Holding Corporation.

The governor says Williams brings more than three decades of business, investment, and civic leadership to the role.

Thunder Game 3 Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the road Thursday evening for the first time this postseason.

The team will look to add to their two game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies in this first-round series.

The Thunder dominated the first two games with victories of 51 points and 19 points.

Tip-off for tonight’s game is set for 8:30, and can be seen on television on TNT.

Norman Music Festival Returns

Norman Music Festival returns Thursday evening after cancelling its final day last year as devastating tornadoes swept the state.

More than 200 bands, songwriters and DJs take over 18 stages in downtown Norman this weekend.

Bands will play mostly indoor venues and one outdoor stage tonight, but a total of four outdoor stages will be active on Friday and Saturday.

Headlining bands include Seattle surf rockers La Luz, Detroit hip hop producer Apollo Brown and Oklahoma singer-songwriter Ken Pomeroy.

The three-day festival is open to the public and for attendees of all ages. Saturday’s lineup includes a Kids Fest, with music by kindie rockers Sugar Free Allstars as well as a ‘Wicked’ sing-along.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

