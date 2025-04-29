AM NewsBrief: April 29, 2025

Gov. Stitt Shakes Up State Board of Education Again With Latest Appointment

With tensions continuing to flare at State Board of Education meetings, Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday appointed a new member to the board, marking yet another shakeup in its composition.

In February, Stitt ousted three board members who faithfully voted with State Superintendent Ryan Walters for two years. The remaining members are the only two who weren’t at a previous board meeting that saw the passage of new administrative rules to count undocumented school children — rules Stitt has come out against.

Stitt replaced them with three new appointees, who have pushed back in the last two board meetings on everything from academic standards to certifying past meeting minutes. And now, retired special education teacher Becky Carson will be joining the seven-member board, making Stitt’s new appointees the majority.

Carson’s spot has been open for about a year and a half. Her nomination is subject to Senate approval.

House Committee Digs Into Millions in Missing Funds at State Mental Health Agency

As lawmakers dig deeper, persistent financial mismanagement at Oklahoma’s mental health agency is coming into focus.

An independent review by the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency found major problems at the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services – including a lack of transparency, budgeting discrepancies and years of financial mismanagement.

Director Regina Birchum says the agency needs to rebuild its budget from the ground up.

“I think we need to go back to basics. Take a look at what the agency is statutorily or constitutionally required to provide, get an estimate on those actual costs, and start building out line items," said Birchum.

Lawmakers are trying to determine if a $6.2 million emergency request will keep the department operating until July.

Investigators will continue digging into millions of dollars in unexplained budget gaps.

U.S. Senator James Lankford Met With Protest And Praise at Oklahoma City Book Store

Late last week, protestors gathered outside of Oklahoma City’s Full Circle Bookstore as U.S. Senator James Lankford signed books inside.

About 100 protestors stood along Northwest Expressway, holding signs that read “Save the Constitution” and chanting their displeasure with Lankford.

Inside, around the same number of people stood in a line snaking through the store to get copies of his book, Turnaround, signed.

Some say they were there to commend the senator and encourage him to “hold the line.” Others bought a book just for the chance to tell Lankford they were disappointed with his handling of issues, like recent government cuts and deportations.

Full Circle events coordinator Steven Zoeller said that’s the idea.

“I'm a believer in the central ethos of the store, which is giving everyone a voice and creating a environment where you might encounter people that you disagree with,” Zoeller said.

Zoeller said the store is committed to providing a space where public officials can be accessible to the public, and he wants guests to feel welcomed and cared for, whether they come with protest or praise.

State Opens Largest Broadband Expansion Effort in History with $768M in Grants

The Oklahoma Broadband Office opened a large round of federal grants for high-speed internet projects in the state last week. Officials say it’s the largest broadband expansion program in state history.

More than $768 million in broadband expansion grants will be awarded this summer through the federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program, known as the BEAD Program.

BEAD grants are to connect underserved areas to reliable and affordable high-speed internet.

Mike Sanders is the Oklahoma Broadband Office’s executive director. He says the program is a milestone in closing the digital divide and will mainly benefit rural residents. Applications close on Memorial Day.

Recently, the federal government has extended a 90-day waiver to submit final plans for projects.

The Trump Administration is reviewing the BEAD program in the name of efficiency and to explore different broadband internet alternatives. U.S. Department of Commerce officials say entities will need more time to apply the approaching program changes.

