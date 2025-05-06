AM NewsBrief: May 6, 2025

Oklahoma Mental Health Agency Reasserts Payroll Shortage

The Oklahoma department of mental health says it won’t be able to make payroll for its 2,000 employees.

Commissioner Allie Friesen was called to testify before lawmakers Monday about her agency’s budget for the second time in the last two months.

She says there isn’t enough money to pay employees on May 21 and in the last two pay periods of June.

It’s a much different message than lawmakers have heard during weeks of investigation, according to Majority Leader Mark Lawson.

“I think immediately if they would have come forward and said, ‘this is bigger than we can handle, we would like some help,’ it would be much different," said Lawson.

Now, Lawson says they are running out of time to make an informed decision.

The legislature must decide whether to appropriate additional funds now, and has less than a month to determine the agency’s budget for next year.

Oklahoma Ethics Commission Dismisses Complaints Against Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission recently voted to clear an Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner after an investigation.

During its May 1 meeting, the Ethics Commission dismissed complaints looking into whether Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett had conflicts of interest in his professional role.

Hiett was accused of intoxicated behavior and groping a member of the energy industry during a 2024 conference in Minnesota.

In media interviews, Hiett says he does not remember the incident but has sought help for alcohol abuse.

The commissioner says he appreciates the Ethics Commission’s review and its "commitment to transparency and fairness."

The Ethics Commission says there isn’t reason to believe there were violations of the ethics rules.

Hiett did not respond to a request for comment.

Oklahomans Gather at Capitol to Honor Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

Dozens gathered at the Oklahoma State Capitol Monday to commemorate Missing and Murdered Indigenous People’s Day.

Tribal nations, advocacy organizations and state agencies gathered on the front steps of the Capitol to raise awareness for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People’s crisis.

Attendees wore shirts honoring their loved ones and held posters of victims who remain missing, and sang songs of honor for those lost to the crisis.

Among them was Jennifer Spainhour, a Choctaw citizen and Vice Chairman of non-profit advocacy organization Missing and Murdered Indigenous-Chahta.

"Today we're the voice. We are here to be the voice for our families. We are here to be the voice for our relatives. To be the voice for our tribal nations," said Spainhour.

As of last year, Oklahoma had the second highest number of MMIP cases, with 86 missing tribal members.

Majority Of Oklahomans Don’t Have Real ID

Time is running out to get a Real ID before federal enforcement begins on Wednesday.

Service Oklahoma is offering extended hours and weekend appointments.

The Real ID, which has a gold star, will be needed for domestic air travel, entering certain federal buildings and military bases starting May 7.

Service Oklahoma is accommodating Oklahomans who don’t yet have a Real ID by extending appointment hours at six locations through Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. this week. Saturday appointments are also available in May.

Locations extending their hours include Chickasha, Hinton, Muskogee, OKC Classen, Stillwater and Tulsa Eastgate.

Appointments for afterhour slots must be scheduled in advance.

Service Oklahoma said as of May 5, the state had a 44% compliance rate.

While enforcement of Real ID goes into effect on Wednesday, people can still apply after that date.

