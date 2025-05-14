AM NewsBrief: May 14, 2025

ACLU Refiles Lawsuit Challenging Oklahoma Immigration Law HB 4156

The ACLU and a mix of state and federal advocacy groups have refiled litigation against Oklahoma’s sweeping state-level immigration law known as House Bill 4156.

The ACLU, National Immigration Law Center and law firm Rivas & Associates announced their renewed lawsuit against the state of Oklahoma over House Bill 4156.

They’re asking the courts to stop the state from enforcing the law.

It’s their second challenge to the crime known as impermissible occupation. The first was consolidated with a similar challenge by the Department of Justice under Former President Joe Biden.

The DOJ dismissed its case two months into President Trump’s second term, leaving the fight to advocates.

This time, the amended petition includes more plaintiffs but what appears to be an identical argument: The state is overstepping its legislative jurisdiction by enforcing immigration and thereby harming Oklahomans.

Two Public Meetings Next Week Are Opportunities To Discuss New Turnpike Plans

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is hosting two public meetings next week on the future south extension turnpike.

The agency wants input from residents, property owners and businesses on where the turnpike might be located.

The OTA moved the proposed route west of a previous alignment near Lake Thunderbird.

A final decision on the new alignment is expected by this fall.

The first meeting takes place 5-7 p.m. Monday (May 19) at the Countdown Event Center in Norman.

The second meeting takes place 5-7 p.m. Wednesday (May 21) at the Purcell Multi-purpose Center in Purcell.

The future south extension turnpike will connect the east-west connector with I-35 to the south.

OTA says the new turnpikes are needed to alleviate growing traffic congestion along I-35 in the Oklahoma City metro.

Oklahoma Awards $10 million Incentive for Ammunition Plant in Pryor

The governor’s office announced a contract for a $300 million small arms facility in Pryor earlier this week.

Brazilian arms manufacturer CBC Global Ammunition plans to build a new factory in the MidAmerica Industrial Park. A contract between Oklahoma and the company says it will create 350 new jobs with a $55,000 average salary.

The contract includes a $10 million award from the state’s Quick Action Closing Fund. This fund was created over a decade ago to help attract businesses to the state. In exchange, the company is obligated to spend $200 million and hire 100 full-time employees.

CBC is just the latest in a string of companies that have received tens of millions of dollars from the fund. Electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo got $1 million in closing fund awards before shuttering its locations in Oklahoma last year.

Thunder One Win Away from Western Conference Finals After Game 5 Comeback

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs.

OKC rallied from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 112 to 105.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who hit a decisive three-pointer with 47 seconds left in the game, was asked what he expects from Denver in Game 6.

“Their greatest punch. I’m sure they don’t want to go home just as bad as we don’t. So, we’ll probably get the best game out of them.”

The series now heads to Denver, with Game 6 set for Thursday evening at 7:30.

