AM NewsBrief: May 19, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, May 19, 2025.
- Ryan Walters Blasts State Budget Deal, Calls for Elimination of Income and Property Taxes
- $4 Billion Aluminum Smelter Proposed for Oklahoma
- New Oklahoma Law Allowing Utilities to Bill Early for Gas Plants Faces Legal Challenge
- Thunder Crush Nuggets in Game 7, Advance to Western Conference Finals
________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.