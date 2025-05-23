AM NewsBrief: May 23, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, May 23, 2025.
- Walters Vows to Press On with Religious Charter Schools Despite Court Block
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Weigh Veto Overrides as Legislative Deadline Nears
- Oklahoma Health Care Authority Addresses Impacts to Medicaid Proposed in House Budget Bill
- Thunder Take 2–0 Lead Over Timberwolves
NOTE: The next episode of the KGOU AM NewsBrief will be on Tuesday, May 27.
