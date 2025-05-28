AM NewsBrief: May 28, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
- A Heated Discussion on a Proposed Turnpike Route in Cleveland County
- Lawmakers are wrapping up Oklahoma's 60th legislative session
- Oklahoma Advocacy Group Debuts Opt-out Waivers for Controversial Social Studies Standards
- OKC Thunder on Brink of Heading Back to the NBA Finals
