AM NewsBrief: June 6, 2025

State Officials Tout New Guidelines To Prevent Terrorist Attacks

A Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Order To Shut Down Job Corps Centers

Judge Fines Oklahoma Mental Health Department for Failing to Treat Defendants Unfit for Trial

Indian Pacers Upset The Oklahoma City Thunder

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.