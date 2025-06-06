AM NewsBrief: June 6, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, June 6, 2025
- State Officials Tout New Guidelines To Prevent Terrorist Attacks
- A Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Order To Shut Down Job Corps Centers
- Judge Fines Oklahoma Mental Health Department for Failing to Treat Defendants Unfit for Trial
- Indian Pacers Upset The Oklahoma City Thunder
