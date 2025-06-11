AM NewsBrief: June 11, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, June 11, 2025.
- Longtime Oklahoma Meteorologist Gary England Dies At 85
- Tuesday Election Results
- Two Teacher Retention Bills Await the Governor’s Signature
- Demolition Continues On Former Myriad Convention Center
- Mountain Lions Appear To Be Settling In Oklahoma
