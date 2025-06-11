AM NewsBrief: June 11, 2025

Longtime Oklahoma Meteorologist Gary England Dies At 85

Tuesday Election Results

Two Teacher Retention Bills Await the Governor’s Signature

Demolition Continues On Former Myriad Convention Center

Mountain Lions Appear To Be Settling In Oklahoma

