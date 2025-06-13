AM NewsBrief: June 13, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, June 13, 2025.
- Governor Kevin Stitt and Other Officials Prepare for Protests
- The Epic Charter School Board Meets Amid Organizational Tumult
- The University of Oklahoma Announces Tuition Increases
- OKC Thunder Prepare for Game 4 in NBA Finals
