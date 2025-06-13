AM NewsBrief: June 13, 2025

Governor Kevin Stitt and Other Officials Prepare for Protests

The Epic Charter School Board Meets Amid Organizational Tumult

The University of Oklahoma Announces Tuition Increases

OKC Thunder Prepare for Game 4 in NBA Finals

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.