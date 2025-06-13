© 2025 KGOU
AM NewsBrief: June 13, 2025

Published June 13, 2025 at 8:13 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, June 13, 2025.

  • Governor Kevin Stitt and Other Officials Prepare for Protests
  • The Epic Charter School Board Meets Amid Organizational Tumult
  • The University of Oklahoma Announces Tuition Increases
  • OKC Thunder Prepare for Game 4 in NBA Finals

________________

