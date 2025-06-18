AM NewsBrief: June 18, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, June 18, 2025.
- Oklahoma City Inks Deal to Keep Thunder Through 2053
- Richard Glossip Seeks Release on Bail Ahead of Retrial
- Update on Mold At Norman Library Central
- Future of Wagoner County Solar Farm Uncertain After Public Opposition, Zoning Rejection
NOTE: In observance of Juneteenth, the next episode of the KGOU AM NewsBrief will be Friday, June 20.
