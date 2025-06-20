AM NewsBrief: June 20, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, June 20, 2025.
- Oklahoma Supreme Court Says HB 1775 Does Not Apply to University Courses
- Updates on Effort to Document, Identify Victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
- West Nile Virus Confirmed in Oklahoma County
- Thunder Fall To Indiana Pacers in Game 6
