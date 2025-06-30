AM NewsBrief: June 30, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, June 30, 2025.
- After 11 Failed Health Inspections and 58 Deaths, Oklahoma County Jail Trust Begins Self-Review
- Federal Judge Blocks Closure of Job Corps
- Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Report Reveals Emerging Drug Trends in State
- Seminole Nation Opposes Florida Migrant Detention Center on Ancestral Lands
