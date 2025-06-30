© 2025 KGOU
AM NewsBrief: June 30, 2025

Published June 30, 2025 at 5:14 AM CDT
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, June 30, 2025.

  • After 11 Failed Health Inspections and 58 Deaths, Oklahoma County Jail Trust Begins Self-Review
  • Federal Judge Blocks Closure of Job Corps
  • Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Report Reveals Emerging Drug Trends in State
  • Seminole Nation Opposes Florida Migrant Detention Center on Ancestral Lands

