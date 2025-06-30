AM NewsBrief: June 30, 2025

After 11 Failed Health Inspections and 58 Deaths, Oklahoma County Jail Trust Begins Self-Review

Federal Judge Blocks Closure of Job Corps

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Report Reveals Emerging Drug Trends in State

Seminole Nation Opposes Florida Migrant Detention Center on Ancestral Lands

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.