AM NewsBrief: July 1, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, July 1, 2025.
- New State Laws Bring Changes to Public Education and Teacher Pay
- Oklahoma Lawmaker Supports Medicaid Work Requirements in ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’
- Oklahomans Gather in Boley to Celebrate Juneteenth and Black Towns’ Legacy
- Elgin Teacher Named 2025 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year
