AM NewsBrief: July 1, 2025

New State Laws Bring Changes to Public Education and Teacher Pay

Oklahoma Lawmaker Supports Medicaid Work Requirements in ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

Oklahomans Gather in Boley to Celebrate Juneteenth and Black Towns’ Legacy

Elgin Teacher Named 2025 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year



________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.