AM NewsBrief: July 9, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, July 9, 2025.
- Descendants of people former enslaved by the Choctaw Nation ask for help from the U.S. Department of the Interior
- Oklahoma Highway Patrol shifting resources out of the state's major metros
- OKC Mayor David Holt to lead United States Conference of Mayors
_______________________
