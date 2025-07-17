AM NewsBrief: July 17, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, July 17, 2025.
- Oklahoma City Unveils New NBA Arena Design
- Trump Directive Could Bar Some Immigrants From Accessing Education, Health Services
- Yukon Rejects Proposed Amphitheater
- Oklahoma Proposes $30 Million Penalty, Cleanup Plan for Poultry Pollution in Illinois River Watershed
- Northeastern State University Gets $2.3 Million to Train Social Work Grad Students
