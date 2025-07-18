AM NewsBrief: July 18, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, July 18, 2025.
- Oklahoma Public Safety Commissioner Explains Why OHP Is Leaving Major Metro Areas
- Glossip's Attorneys Say AG Considered Plea Deal
- Norman Public Schools Renovations
- Two Oklahoma Sites Added To Register of Historic Places
_______________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.