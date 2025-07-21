AM NewsBrief: July 21, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, July 21, 2025.
- Man Charged After Vandalism of OKC Weather Radar
- Immigration Policy Analyst Criticizes Using Closed Oklahoma Prisons For Immigration Detention
- Seen a horned lizard lately? Oklahoma’s wildlife biologists want to know about it
- Caddo Nation Mourns Elder, But His Language Lives On
_______________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.