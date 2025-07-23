© 2025 KGOU
KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: July 23, 2025

Published July 23, 2025 at 9:01 AM CDT
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

  • Ryan Walters Asks Court to Resume Bible-in-Classroom Lawsuit
  • Norman Council Reviews Plans for New Neighborhood at Griffin Hospital Site
  • Oklahoma Seeks SNAP Ban on Candy, Sodas as Federal Program Evolves
  • Native American Restaurant Natv Closing Broken Arrow Location

