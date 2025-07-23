AM NewsBrief: July 23, 2025

Ryan Walters Asks Court to Resume Bible-in-Classroom Lawsuit

Norman Council Reviews Plans for New Neighborhood at Griffin Hospital Site

Oklahoma Seeks SNAP Ban on Candy, Sodas as Federal Program Evolves

Native American Restaurant Natv Closing Broken Arrow Location

_______________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

