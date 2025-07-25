AM NewsBrief: July 25, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, July 25, 2025.
- Oklahoma Sen. Mullin Blocks Epstein File Release From DOJ
- Ryan Walters Pushes For Mandate Requiring Schools To Cover Student Meal Costs
- Oklahoma Ranks 50th For Education, New Survey Says
- Campaign To Legalize Marijuana Will Soon Start Gathering Signatures
_______________________
