AM NewsBrief: July 28, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, July 28, 2025.
- Oklahoma Officials Call For Investigation After Reports of Nude Images on Ryan Walters’ Office TV
- Oklahoma Department of Corrections Buys Lawton Prison
- OHP Issues Warning About Text Scam
- Oklahoma’s Largest Utility Company References Criticized Bill in OCC Application
_______________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.