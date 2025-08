AM NewsBrief: Aug. 5, 2025

USDA Approves Oklahoma's SNAP Restriction Waiver Request

Oklahoma’s Number of Structurally Deficient Bridges Plummets

Northeastern State University Opens Optometry Facility

Oklahoma City Civic Groups Sponsoring Film Screening For Front Porch Forum Series

_______________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.