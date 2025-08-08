AM NewsBrief: Aug. 8, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.
- Cleveland County Moves Forward With Rock Creek Project Despite Supreme Court Challenge
- Independent Living Facility in Midwest City Battles Bacteria That Cause Legionnaires’ Disease
- Oklahoma's Attorney General Targets Robocalls
- Teacher Pay, Recruitment Take Center Stage in Oklahoma Interim Legislative Studies
