AM NewsBrief: Aug. 11, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Aug. 11, 2025.
- Ryan Walters Proposes Pulling Oklahoma's Resting Requirement
- Rally Calling For Impeachment of Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters Draws Hundreds
- Oklahoma Supreme Court Puts TSET Law on Hold
- Former Mustang Public Schools Employee Headed To Prison For Payroll Scheme
