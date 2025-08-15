AM NewsBrief: Aug. 15, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
- U.S. Department of Education Says Walters’ State Testing Announcement Premature
- Oklahoma Schools To Continue Charging Meal Fees, Despite Walters’ Wemands
- Judge Overseeing Richard Glossip's Case Recuses Without Explanation
- Ethics Commission Votes To Allow Oklahoma Officials To Use Campaign Funds For Security
_______________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.