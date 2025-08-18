AM NewsBrief: Aug. 18, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
- Oklahoma Department of Education 'Test' To Vet Teacher Candidates From Out of State
- Oklahoma Cities Call for New Laws to Tackle Abandoned, Dilapidated Buildings
- Southwest Airlines Bringing Back OKC-to-Dallas Flights
- Oklahoma Barista Takes Latte Art Skills to World Championships
