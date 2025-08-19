© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Aug. 19, 2025

Published August 19, 2025 at 5:09 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.

  • State Agents Deployed To Run Okemah Police Department
  • Oklahoma Corporation Commission Expects To Receive Up To $102 Million For Orphan Well Plugging
  • Stephenson Cancer Center Opens in Norman
  • Grassroots Effort Seeks Home for Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor

_______________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

KGOU AM NewsBrief
Stay Connected